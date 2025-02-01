Bruce Willis Had A Big Issue With Michael Bay's Armageddon

To be clear, Willis has made a lot of complaints over the years about "Armageddon" and his experience making it. As he told The Morning Call (via Far Out) upon the film's release in 1998, he thought that the movie was "too MTV-camera cutty" and that "Billy Bob [Thornton] was under-used," but also talked about how the spacesuits he and the other actors wore in the film had numerous issues, with Ben Affleck apparently "seen bashing the front glass on his helmet with a rock because he couldn't breathe" at one point. In a later interview with Ain't it Cool News that doesn't appear to be online anymore, Willis apparently went on to say that Bay's unfortunate trademark screaming and shouting on set was not something he found pleasant, even though "we were all big boys and we got through it."

It was in a cover story from 2002 in The New York Times, about a theatrical production of "True West" Willis was starring in, where the actor further elaborated on his issue with "Armageddon." In addition to the unpleasant working conditions and Bay's signature fast-cutting style, Willis was not pleased that so much of his and others' work was not included in the release of the movie:

"There were so many scenes in 'Armageddon.' All the great acting scenes are on the cutting room floor and were sacrificed for this sort of MTV version, Michael Bay's vision of filmmaking. That's Michael's choice as a filmmaker."

All of this "MTV version" editing that Willis keeps referring to is his way of describing Bay's signature "Bayhem" style of cutting, something which really came to fruition with "Armageddon" and has only gotten wilder and more intense in the films he's made since. While us Bayheads see Bayhem as a feature and not a bug, Willis' point about the theatrical cut of "Armageddon" sacrificing as much character for plot and incident is well taken. The film is so chock full of stuff that even at 150 minutes it feels rushed! Even though Willis may have other reasons for not loving "Armageddon," the reasons he states do seem like enough for it to leave a bad taste in his mouth.