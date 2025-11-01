This '70s Disney Sci-Fi Film Stars A Horror Icon (And Has A Bizarre Ending)

The live-action films of Disney's so-called "Dark Age" are endlessly fascinating. After its namesake died in 1966, the flailing studio spent the next 20 years (and change) trying to reinvent itself in the lead-up to the Disney Renaissance. Because of this, it began tackling live-action projects that were noticeably more mature and ambitious than its output in decades past. This also answers the riddle of how the hell the same company that gave us zany fare like "The Shaggy Dog" and basically every Disney movie Kurt Russell made in the 1950s and '60s ended up producing something as peculiar and even horrifying as 1979's "The Black Hole."

Directed by Gary Nelson (who also helmed Disney's 1976 take on "Freaky Friday"), "The Black Hole" began as the Mouse House's attempt to catch the wave of lucrative '70s disaster flicks, most notably the Irvin Allen-produced "The Poseidon Adventure" and "The Towering Inferno." However, that version of the sci-fi picture failed to gain traction and ultimately fell by the wayside in early development. It was only after "Jaws" and especially "Star Wars: IV — A New Hope" ushered in the era of the modern blockbuster that Disney decided to give "The Black Hole" another shot.

Far from "'The Poseidon Adventure' in space," the reworked version of "The Black Hole" that actually made it to the screen plays more like a cross between Disney's 1954 "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" adaptation and its version of Andrei Tarkovsky's "Solaris." The movie itself is as strange as that sounds, complete with the late, great Robert Forster and "Psycho" icon Anthony Perkins leading the cast and an ending that's about as memorably bizarre as they come. Also, famed Western actor and rodeo artist Slim Pickens voices a robot. Like I said before, this one's a head-scratcher.