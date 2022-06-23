How Interstellar Ruined A Black Hole Remake From The Director Of Top Gun: Maverick

Trying to remember a world before the Disney corporation was the untouchable corporate god of entertainment is like trying to explain to someone living on a tropical island what it feels like to get caught in a snowstorm. And yet, once upon a time, Disney was just a regular ol' production company making weird movies that didn't define the whole of pop culture.

Back in 1979, Disney really wanted a slice of that "Star Wars" pie, so they concocted a weird little science-fiction movie called "The Black Hole." The film featured the top-notch cast of Maximilian Schell, Robert Forster, Joseph Bottoms, Yvette Mimieux, Anthony Perkins, and Ernest Borgnine, in addition to the uncredited voices of Roddy McDowall and Slim Pickens as robots. The film was a moderate success at the box office, was nominated for two Academy Awards, and is forever cemented in Disney history as their first PG-rated film.

For the most part, "The Black Hole" has been mostly forgotten, only brought up by die-hard science-fiction fans or Disney oldheads. But in a different universe, we would have gotten a remake from "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski. Thanks to an interview from The Wrap, Kosinski confessed that he had been working on the remake with screenwriter Jon Spaihts ("Dune," "Passengers," "Prometheus," "Doctor Strange") but the film never came to fruition because their take was a bit too similar to a film that came out during the early stages of production — a little film called "Interstellar."