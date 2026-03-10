A Sci-Fi Remake Of An Akira Kurosawa Samurai Classic Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

I miss Roger Corman for a lot of reasons: he was an unparalleled raconteur, a willing mentor to promising young filmmakers (provided they could work fast and cheap), and, for a time, a great filmmaker in his own right (Corman's "Machine-Gun Kelly" is a B-movie must-see). But having grown up during the summer blockbuster era kicked off by "Jaws," I really wish he were still around to make ultra-low-budget knock-offs of whatever was making nine figures at the box office.

After the success of "Jaws," he swung in with the Joe Dante-directed, John Sayles-scripted "Piranha" (an inventive corker of a film that evokes both laughs and shrieks) and "Humanoids from the Deep" (an unabashedly nasty sexploitation take on Spielberg's smash hit). Meanwhile, "Alien" spawned a whole host of sci-fi horror rip-offs like "Forbidden Planet" (all hail Dawn Dunlap), "Galaxy of Terror," and the underrated "Android." Even when these movies were awful, they were at least short and dripping with gore.

For some reason, the game-changing success of George Lucas' "Star Wars" brought out the ambition in Corman. He ponied up a whole $2 million to make "Battle Beyond the Stars," and put some of his best young talent on it: production designer and art director James Cameron, production manager Gale Anne Hurd, and screenwriter John Sayles. Sayles, who'd already delivered two well-reviewed films for Corman in the John Dillinger crime drama "The Lady in Red" and Dante's "Piranha" (which was also a significant box office hit), was not the first writer on "Battle Beyond the Stars." He was asked to rework a script by one of Corman's assistants that was intended to be a space-bound variation on Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai." Corman's only note to Sayles, "Make it better." Fortunately, John Sayles has long known "better."