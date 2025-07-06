A Low-Budget Crime Thriller Turned Charles Bronson Into A Superstar

Charles Bronson could not happen today. Born to Lithuanian immigrants in 1921, Brosnan began working in a Pennsylvania coal mine at the age of 12 to help maintain the family's income after the death of his father. It was a miserable existence. The Great Depression hit his family hard. Meals could be scarce and shelter seemed ever endangered. Despite these hardships, Bronson managed to graduate from high school and ultimately left Appalachia to serve as an aerial gunner in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

After the war, Bronson moved to Hollywood and studied acting. At 5 '8," he was not an overpowering presence, but there was a coiled intensity to his early performances that must've been rooted in the tension of his hard-working childhood. Bronson felt determined, formidable — and, in many of his early roles, shockingly vulnerable.

Bronson was not a method actor, but he took his craft very seriously. He studied sign language to pull off his performance as Igor, the deaf-mute assistant to Vincent Price's nefarious Professor Henry Jarrod in Andre de Toth's "House of Wax." It was surprisingly nuanced work for a minor character in a B horror movie, and it landed the up-and-coming actor a series of roles that led to his breakout performance.

It wasn't easy for someone with Bronson's hard, not-exactly-handsome visage to become a star in the 1950s and 1960s (he was probably best suited to character parts in a Western TV show like "Gunsmoke"), and it would be absolutely impossible today in our age of baby-faced superheroes. In fact, Bronson only landed his star-making role because another actor dropped out. It worked out for both men, though, because as much as I adore the actor who turned down the part, I think he would've been all wrong as George "Machine Gun" Kelly.