Charles Bronson Played Two Very Different Roles On Gunsmoke

In his first guest spot, Bronson goes full bad guy. At the top of the season 1 episode "The Killer," there's some narration from Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) as he talks about how he doesn't mind killing if the other party is making trouble for innocent people. It sets an ominous tone for the arrival of Bronson's Crego, a psychopath who has a penchant for murdering people in cold blood.

There's a chilling moment where the gunslinger puts three bullets in a man in his sleep without even flinching and then has the nerve to go back to sleep alongside him. What makes Crego so dangerous is that he either antagonizes someone into a gunfight he knows he can win or kills someone outside the view of the law so that he can claim it was in self-defense. It's a pattern that Dillon recognizes as an issue that makes it hard to pin Crego down with some solid charges.

As Crego makes trouble in Dodge City drinking and harassing Long Branch Saloon owner Kitty (Amanda Blake), Dillon sees a weakness he can prey upon. For all of his talk, the killer doesn't have much confidence in himself when he's presented with an equal dueling opportunity. Bronson does a good job of portraying a frightened coward hiding beneath the rough disposition.

Dillon realizes the only way he can put an end to Crego's reign of terror is to meet the devil on his own terms. The killer takes off his gun belt, but the Marshal tells him that he's going to kill him outside one way one way or another. Like clockwork, Crego reaches for his pistol once he turns his back, but Dillon gets the drop on him because he's nothing, if not predictable.

When Bronson rode up to Dodge City a few seasons later, it was in the guise of a much different character, albeit one where a gun similarly leads to trouble.