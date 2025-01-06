Why Gunsmoke's Matt And Miss Kitty Never Got Married, According To James Arness

It's curious that "Gunsmoke" isn't talked about more in the modern pop discourse, given how persistent and ubiquitous it once was. Perhaps "Gunsmoke" is seen as something of a relic because Westerns, as many famous ones as there are, aren't dominating the present-day landscape. If "Gunsmoke" were a sci-fi or superhero show, many pundits might be pointing to it as a precedent for everything that is currently popular. The long-running Western, however, still kind of is. Its characters and settings — having so deeply entrenched themselves into the zeitgeist over a full two decades of airtime — can serve as a widespread template for just about everything that came after. "Gunsmoke" is one of televised medium's grandparents. It ran on the radio from 1951 until 1961, and on TV from 1955 until 1975 when it was somewhat abruptly canceled.

For those unfamiliar, "Gunsmoke" takes place in Dodge City, Kansas in the years following the U.S. Civil War. The main character is U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, a clean, square, morally resolute hero played by James Arness. Matt's semi-comedic deputies, Chester and Festus, were played by Dennis Weaver and Ken Curtis (who joined the series in 1964). Matt's closest friends were the town's doctor, Doc Adams (Milburn Stone), and the friendly bar owner Miss Kitty Russell (Amanda Blake). The show was mostly about maintaining peace and enforcing the law.

The relationship between Matt and Miss Kitty was always a matter of some speculation. Many viewers were certain that they shared a romantic regard and that they should get married. Others, however, felt that their relationship wasn't anything more than an intense friendship with occasional flirting mixed in. After 20 seasons on the air together, though, the pair never hooked up. Ever since, fans of "Gunsmoke" have wondered why Matt and Kitty didn't at least have one wild fling.

Arness was interviewed in 2006 for SCV (handily transcribed on Arness' official website) and he had his own theory. In short, Arness felt that it would have altered the very premise of "Gunsmoke" to have Matt and Kitty marry.