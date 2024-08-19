Here's How Many Star Trek Starfleet Regulations Kirk Violated As Captain Of The Enterprise

Captain Kirk has a reputation in popular culture that he doesn't entirely deserve. Many non-Trekkies have gotten the impression — through a general avenue of cultural osmosis — that Kirk is a reckless, rules-hating cowboy, eager to thumb his nose at authority and fracture whatever directives he happens to be presented with. While Kirk is generally suspicious of authority figures, he is also an authority figure himself, and tends to remain level-headed and judicious in most scenarios. Indeed, while many tend to see Kirk as a brusque pugilist, other characters have described him as the opposite. In "Where No Man Has Gone Before" (September 22, 1966), a colleague says that he is "a stack of books with legs." Kirk is just as much a nerd as he is a jock.

But some of Kirk's reputation for recklessness is indeed warranted. Even casual Trekkies may be able to recall a few instances when Kirk violated the Prime Directive, completely undoing a planet's natural evolution because he found it objectionable. Example: "The Return of the Archons" (February 9, 1967), an episode wherein Kirk found a planet ruled by a psychic computer that was controlling the thoughts and behaviors of its enslaved humans. The Prime Directive would have forced Kirk to leave the computer alone. It's creepy, but not illegal. Kirk, instead, destroyed the computer. That had to be a violation of some kind.

It seems that the authors of IDW's "Star Trek" comics finally decided to put a number on Kirk's subordination. In the issue "Star Trek: Defiant" #5, published in July of 2023 and written by Christopher Cantwell, Worf, in command of the U.S.S. Defiant, has a conversation with Spock. Spock recalls every time Kirk broke Starfleet protocols. The number was a surprisingly high 234 times.