10 Best Western Movies Of The 1980s, Ranked

We love westerns around these parts. Our collective love for the genre has seen us explore the best westerns of all time, the best spaghetti westerns, and even the best westerns of the 21st century so far. Westerns have been around since the dawn of filmmaking, and while the genre has seen its share of highs and lows over the years, its lowest point in time is fairly inarguable.

We're talking, of course, about the 1980s. Filmmakers still wanted to play in the western sandbox, but studios and financiers wanted nothing to do with the genre, which had been declared dead at the box-office by audiences seemingly more interested in contemporary action pictures. Happily, some filmmakers refused to listen. Clint Eastwood, a genre legend, managed to make a single western. Kevin Costner, who would go on to become a driving force in the genre, got his first taste with a starring role in a big studio western. Steve McQueen, whose life ended prematurely in the early 1980s, still managed to make his penultimate film a worthwhile western.

But even though the 1980s were the lowest point for the western genre, we've rounded up the best westerns of that cursed decade.