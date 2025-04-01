A Brad Pitt Western Flop Is One Of The Best Movies Of The 2000s

There was a time when the Western was every bit as popular as the superhero movies of today. Well, perhaps not of today, considering Marvel should arguably allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to die. But Western films have been integral to the history of cinema since the silent era, becoming a reliably popular genre throughout the first half of the 20th century before diminishing in the latter half. Even then, however, we still got some outstanding efforts as the 20th century drew to a close, and even the last decade has seen some great Westerns released.

Of course, as the genre persisted, it transmogrified. Westerns began by telling simple stories of good vs evil only to morph into the kind of revisionist fare we've seen in more recent decades. These more complex takes on the genre subvert well-established tropes and standards in order to re-evaluate Westerns and the often real-life stories on which they're based. Such was the case with 2007's "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," a film that didn't make much of a commercial impact but which is arguably one of the best modern Westerns ever made, and easily one of the best examples of the genre to be released in the 21st century.

The movie was based on Ron Hansen's 1983 novel of the same name, and was written and directed by Andrew Dominik, who'd previously overseen the Eric Bana-starring "Chopper" in 2000. Dominik is also responsible for the horrifying ugly dream that was the 2022 Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde." While that might seem like the farthest you could possibly get from a Western, "Blonde" actually shares a central theme with "The Assassination of Jesse James" in that it focuses on the nature of celebrity and the public's fascination with larger-than-life figures. In fact, both films deconstruct the very idea of celebrity, which, in the case of Dominik's Western, makes for a haunting and reflective film that deserves to enjoy a much better legacy than it does today.

