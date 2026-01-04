Every Western Directed By Clint Eastwood, Ranked

Clint Eastwood's career shows that he's never been one to pigeonhole himself within the boundaries of one genre, but it's highly unlikely he would have become one of the greatest talents of his generation without the Western. His first real foot in the door lied in his eight-season stint on the CBS television series "Rawhide" as ramrod Rowdy Yates, which Eastwood considered a fluke. That kind of consistent work allowed Eastwood to travel overseas to work with Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone on a trilogy of spaghetti Westerns that would become titanic landmarks within the genre ("A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More" and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly"). By the time these movies reached the United States, Eastwood had graduated from television cowboy to a bonafide movie star with a squint that was born to play to the crowds.

As Eastwood continued to branch out, he never seemed to leave the genre that made him into an international icon behind having starred in westerns from John Sturges ("Joe Kidd"), Ted Post ("Hang 'Em High") and his close buddy Don Siegel ("Two Mules For Sister Sara"). But once he became a filmmaker himself, starting with the psychological thriller "Play Misty For Me," it was all but inevitable that the head honcho of Malpaso Productions would make some Westerns of his own. All six of them aren't just stories Eastwood felt compelled to bring to the screen, so much as reflections on his legacy as the face of the movie cowboy.