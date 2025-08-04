Studios Expected Clint Eastwood's Last Western To Be A Box Office Flop

Clint Eastwood's 2021 Western "Cry Macho" is set in the year 1979 and centers on Mike (Eastwood), an elderly ex-rodeo star who is hired by his boss Howard (Dwight Yoakam) to travel to Mexico and retrieve Howard's 15-year-old son Rafo (Eduardo Minett) from his wicked ex-wife (Fernanda Urrejola). Because Mike is so old, however, he can travel without being interrupted. When he finds Rafo, though, he quickly discovers the boy is at risk. Indeed, Rafo is already heading down a dangerous path, even participating in a cockfighting ring. Thus, Mike convinces Rafo to come back to the United States with his prize rooster, Macho, in tow.

Like many of Eastwood's films, "Cry Macho" is gentle, calming, and reassuring, with Mike serving as a grandfather figure to Rafo. The movie barely played in theaters as many venues were still closed because of COVID-19, and it was simultaneously released on HBO Max, all with little fanfare. Combined, these factors pretty much guaranteed "Cry Macho" would be a box office failure. Sure enough, the film only earned $16.5 million at the box office against a $33 million budget. It seemed to attract more attention on streaming, but was considered a commercial failure all the same. It's a pity, too, as "Cry Macho" is not a bad movie by any stretch, with /Film's review deeming it "a surprisingly well-worn and welcome postscript" to Eastwood's filmmaking career.

With that being said, it appears Warner Bros.' then-new CEO David Zaslav was angry about the film's financial under-performance. Since taking over as the head of WB, Zaslav has infamously taken a slash-and-burn approach to the studio's output, canceling and shelving multiple high-profile projects (R.I.P. "Batgirl"), selling off valuable IP like "Batman: Caped Crusaders" to other companies, unwisely rebranding ancient brands, and trying to turn a profit by marketing reality TV schlock. He has made many bad decisions.

A 2022 report in The Wall Street Journal revealed that Zaslav even assembled a meeting with other WB honchos to grill them about "Cry Macho," with many of them admitting they had expected the film to flop.