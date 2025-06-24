Clint Eastwood Fired The Director In The Middle Of Shooting This Classic Western

By the time Clint Eastwood had finished his three-movie stint with Sergio Leone, he was not only the face of the "Dollars" trilogy that introduced American audiences to spaghetti westerns, but also one of the biggest movie stars in the world. His Rowdy Yates days on the CBS western "Rawhide" were well behind him now, with the silver screen calling to him more than ever. The world was his oyster. Eastwood's time in the industry would ultimately accentuate one of his biggest characteristics as a creator, with that being a total sense of control over production. Along with his financial advisor Irving Leonard, Eastwood co-founded The Malpaso Company (now called Malpaso Productions), which has produced just about every one of his films from the Ted Post-directed western "Hang 'Em High" all the way up until 2024's stellar courtroom morality drama "Juror #2."

Malpaso would allow Eastwood to maintain some semblance of oversight on his starring vehicle projects, in addition to paving the way for the celebrated actor to make the leap to director. He'd already gotten that itch to be behind the camera while shooting "Rawhide," but finally had enough industry clout to do so on his own terms with 1971's "Play Misty For Me," a psychological thriller by the sea about the darker side of free love. Eastwood, over the next few years, would follow up his directorial debut with the horror western "High Plains Drifter," the May-December drama "Breezy," and the James Bond-esque action-thriller "The Eiger Sanction." The actor-director, however, ran into some trouble with his next production, "The Outlaw Josey Wales."

The 1976 revenge western stars Eastwood as a Missouri farmer who becomes a Confederate soldier after a Union paramilitary group murders his family. Come the end of the American Civil War, the titular Josey Wales becomes a sought-after criminal. The hardened figure, however, has no intentions of turning himself over without a fight. Eastwood dances with some prickly material, yet the film is a great revisionist western about picking up the pieces of a shattered life and the admirable trials of avoiding more bloodshed, however futile it may seem given the circumstances. He's credited as the film's director, but that's a whole journey in and of itself, especially since "The Outlaw Josey Wales" was initially the brainchild of director Philip Kaufman.

Kaufman, who later went on to direct 1978's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "The Right Stuff," was slated to make the film for Warner Bros. in conjunction with Eastwood and Malpaso. While the film's star had paid his share for the screen rights to the 1972 novel from Asa Earl Carter (who went under the pseudonym Forrest Carter), it was Kaufman, along with "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" director Michael Cimino and screenwriter Sonia Chernus, who penned the screenplay. With the filmic development of "The Outlaw Josey Wales," however, came a considerable amount of strife between Kaufman and Eastwood to the point that the latter ended up removing the former from the set altogether.