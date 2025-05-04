Clint Eastwood And Steven Spielberg Once Teamed Up For A Classic, Influential TV Show

Between his filmmaker duties on "Pale Rider" and "Heartbreak Ridge," Eastwood directed the "Amazing Stories" episode entitled "Vanessa in the Garden," which Spielberg wrote. Harvey Keitel stars as Byron Sullivan, an early 20th century painter who can produce artistic magic with the stroke of his paintbrush. Of everything he's painted, few were quite as beautiful as the ones featuring his wife Vanessa (Sondra Locke). A year after Byron and Vanessa consummated their marriage with a honeymoon in Paris, the world is their oyster. Byron is given great news by his friend/agent Teddy (Beau Bridges) that he's booked an exhibition solely for his work.

The good times don't last long, however, on account of a lightning bolt that spooks the horse attached to their carriage, sending them down a hill and killing Vanessa in the process. Byron falls into the kind of deep depression that leads him to burn his paintings. He finds the one he painted of Vanessa in their garden and tries to lay waste to it, but the match goes out. When Byron wakes up the next morning, he discovers that she's been removed from the painting and is standing outside in the garden. He tries to run to her, but she disappears. As Byron starts seeing her visage around the house, it reinvigorates his passion for painting again.

"Vanessa in the Garden" sees Eastwood and Spielberg embracing the romantic nature of ghost stories. By the end, Byron not only gets back to doing what he loves most, but is able to further commune with his wife by exclusively painting the couple doing things together.

How fitting for Eastwood to direct a story about how beautiful his real-life significant other is, even if that relationship would take a public nosedive in the following years. To makes matters even more dramatic, Locke, who was someone Eastwood was already having an affair with while married to Maggie Johnson, mentions in her autobiography "The Good, the Bad and the Very Ugly" that her partner had her share a scene in this episode with Jamie Rose, an actress Eastwood met on the set of "Tightrope" — whom he was also having an affair with.