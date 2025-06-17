How Clint Eastwood Really Felt About His Dollars Trilogy

Without the legendary Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, Clint Eastwood wouldn't be the star as we know him today. Though he had been acting for several years — and was even the leading man in Charles Marquis Warren's classic Western TV show "Rawhide" — before his role in "A Fistful of Dollars" came along in 1964, Leone's second movie skyrocketed Eastwood's career and fame in Hollywood to unforeseen heights. He became a phenomenon in the U.S. through, ironically, a movie that was shot in Spain and directed by a non-American director. Of course, looking back, we now know that Leone was responsible for creating the Spaghetti Western subgenre (a series of films that were deliberately low-budget, shot in Europe, and helmed primarily by Italian filmmakers), which began with "A Fistful of Dollars," the first entry in the Dollars Trilogy.

But back then, even Eastwood himself had no clue how much of a box office juggernaut and culturally influential flick "A Fistful of Dollars" would become in both the near and far future. In fact, he only agreed to do it because he had pretty much exhausted what he could do on horseback in "Rawhide," and saw this as an opportunity to tackle something different. In an interview in the book "Clint Eastwood: Interviews, Revised and Updated," he explained, "I took a hiatus and went to Spain to make 'A Fistful of Dollars.' I had nothing to lose. I had a job waiting in TV and I knew if it was a flop nobody would ever see it anyway."