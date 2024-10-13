Clint Eastwood Wasn't Sergio Leone's First Choice For The Dollars Trilogy

60 years ago this September, Clint Eastwood's Man With No Name stepped on screen for the first time in Sergio Leone's "A Fistful of Dollars." It would be a few more years until the low-budget Spaghetti Western made it to America, but the actor's star power and the director's talents were instantly recognizable for early adopters – even if critics took longer to get on board. By the time Leone had released two more Eastwood-led films, rounding out what became known as the Dollars Trilogy, Eastwood's narrowed eyes and steely attitude had become a fundamental image of the movie cowboy.

The Dollars trilogy, which continued with "For A Few Dollars More" and concluded in 1966 with "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly," is now celebrated as one of the best on-screen Western sagas of all time. The genre would soon die out (or at least go into a deep hibernation), but Leone's singular cinematic gaze and Eastwood's antihero framing would endure. Yet despite the movie's legacy, history almost went very differently. According to a recent BBC retrospective, Leone didn't have Eastwood in mind for the trilogy's lead role, and initially wanted a different actor for the part.

Before approaching Eastwood, Leone was reportedly considering hiring James Coburn. Despite not exactly being a household name among modern audiences, Coburn was the bigger star of the two options at the time, known for his role as the group's tool manufacturer in "The Great Escape" and as the knife-throwing Britt in "The Magnificent Seven" (pictured below). According to Robert C. Cumbow's book "The Films of Sergio Leone," Coburn was "the epitome of hard heroism and sex-symbol machismo" in the '60s. He was, as the author put it, "tall, gray, cold, and stony as a monument" — a description that could also, for the most part, fit Eastwood. Unfortunately for Coburn, he was also apparently too expensive for Leone around the time that the director began looking to cast his unofficial cowboy remake of "Yojimbo."