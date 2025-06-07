Clint Eastwood's Pale Rider Has A Lot In Common With This Classic Western

The 1980s was a lean spell for western fans. After the critical and commercial disaster of Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate," Hollywood studios were understandably reluctant to pile lots of money into a moribund genre and notable horse operas were few and far between. With the likes of "Silverado," "Young Guns," and "Three Amigos!" to choose from, Kathryn Bigelow's "Near Dark" was pretty much the best of the bunch, but that was as much a modern vampire movie as a typical oater. The classic western movie looked seriously long in the tooth, and it wouldn't flourish again until Kevin Costner resurrected it with his Oscar-winning "Dances with Wolves."

Then of course there was Clint Eastwood. If ever there was a filmmaker and a star who could buck the trend, it was arguably the best western movie actor to dominate the screen. By the mid '80s, Clint had been synonymous with the genre for around 25 years: Making an early name for himself in the TV show "Rawhide;" shooting to international fame in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy;" merging his Man With No Name persona with Dirty Harry in "Coogan's Bluff;" playing a singing cowboy in "Paint Your Wagon;" and offering iterations of his terse gunslinger act in movies such as "Two Mules For Sister Sara," "High Plains Drifter," and "The Outlaw Josey Wales." Then in 1985, he put a supernatural spin on things with "Pale Rider."

The story might sound familiar. A small band of gold prospectors in the remote mountains of California fall foul of greedy mining kingpin Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart), who wants to drive them away so he can claim the land for himself. After LaHood's gang of ruthless desperados terrorize the camp, 14-year-old Megan Wheeler (Sydney Penny) prays for a miracle. She gets one in the form of the mysterious Preacher (Clint Eastwood), who rides into town just in time to save her mother's suitor Hull Barrett (Michael Moriarty) from a beating. LaHood ups the stakes by offering the prospectors an ultimatum before summoning Marshal Stockburn (John Russell) and his deadly deputies to settle matters once and for all. But Stockburn also has a reason to be fearful, for he suspects the Preacher may be a man he killed years before. "Pale Rider" was a substantial hit at the box office, and eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed its storyline bore a striking resemblance to the 1950s classic "Shane."