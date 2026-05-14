6 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Look, obviously, "Project Hail Mary" made the cut here. In fact, we can virtually guarantee it's going to be on most best-of-the-year lists at the end of 2026 as well, science fiction-themed or otherwise. But as gladly as we'll take any excuse to yell "Amaze amaze amaze!" at everyone that we know, this year has already given us a whole lot more in the way of sci-fi goodness than the adventures of Ryan Gosling and his alien rock buddy (as much as we all love them).

Indeed, 2026 has also delivered thought-provoking sci-fi works that find exciting and compelling ways of talking about humanity's continuing impact on Earth's environment, the existential threat posed by AI, and the fact that we land-dwelling mammals would be really, really scared if we encountered a friggin' monster at the bottom of the ocean (to use the scientific terminology). That's on top of movies that cleverly use sci-fi concepts like the multiverse to explore more relatable, human matter.

Let's get to it, then: Here are the best sci-fi films of 2026 so far.