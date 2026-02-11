Why Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Director Gore Verbinski Is 'Deeply Concerned' About The Future Of Hollywood [Exclusive]

"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" might not have the most optimistic view of our future, but can you blame it? Gore Verbinski's new sci-fi thriller feels born out of a quagmire of all our biggest anxieties and tech-related troubles these days. Sure, there's the obvious messaging about artificial intelligence and its creeping interference with our day-to-day lives ... to the point, in fact, that many more movies than you think are being subjected to AI influence. But look deeper than that and you'll find a blockbuster-sized original film exploring many different concerns at once — including its own existence amid a crowded field full of franchise IP, sequels, and other nostalgia plays.

When the film gods give you an opportunity to talk shop about the state of the industry with someone as experienced and insightful as Verbinski, you take it and run with it. That's exactly what I did during a recent Zoom interview with the director ahead of the release of "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die." When asked for his level of concern about where things seem to be headed these days, Verbinski didn't hold back whatsoever:

"Yeah, I'm deeply concerned. I think the theatrical experience is so precious and I'm so thankful for audiences when they show up. We're in a strange time with studios just wanting sequels because they're so risk-averse. I think the streamers are enslaved to that algorithm. If you have a project that doesn't quite fit, you have to do whatever you can to scrounge up enough resources to try to get it made."

Considering that every major studio passed on acquiring "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" before Briarcliff Entertainment stepped up, we'd suggest Verbinski knows exactly what he's talking about here.