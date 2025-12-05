Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Is Bad News For Movie Fans — But Paramount Would've Been Worse

For the last couple of months, movie lovers have been lamenting the seemingly inevitable sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Paramount Skydance, a move that would create a media monopoly unlike anything we've ever seen, and, of course, result in massive layoffs. Today, those same movie lovers are lamenting the actual sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Netflix, a move that will accomplish all of the aforementioned, and, perhaps, kill film exhibition as we know it altogether. This is ridiculous and utterly heartbreaking, but I think, on the creative side, it is a slightly better outcome than the Paramount Skydance option.

For some absurd reason, Netflix has dubbed this acquisition as "Project Noble," which only serves to remind humanity that CEOs are dreadful egomaniacs who desperately need to convince you of their visionary business acumen. There's obviously nothing noble about the job losses that are about to come, nor is there anything noble about how poorly WBD chief David Zaslav did his job to allow this crown jewel of a studio to be swallowed whole by a streamer that is hellbent on killing the exhibition business (which is on the ropes but hardly down for the count). Indeed, WB, after getting off to a rough start in 2025, wound up stringing together a series of hits ("A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Superman" and "Weapons") that reminded people why the moviegoing experience is so special.

The deal hasn't passed regulatory muster yet, and there are unsubstantiated reports that Paramount may launch a hostile takeover bid for WBD, but if it does, Netflix is expected to reduce the already-too-brief theatrical window to possibly two weeks, which will almost certainly discourage potential ticket buyers from visiting their local multiplex. It's dire. So, how could the Paramount Skydance possibly have been worse?