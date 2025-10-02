Why Comedy Fans Are So Angry At The Riyadh Comedy Festival — And The Comedians Involved

Bill Burr, a straight-shooter comic who often resists the paranoid right-wing views espoused by his peers (he famously took Joe Rogan to task for his Covid vaccine skepticism), may be the most surprising participant in the festival. He's a surly, common sense humanist who enjoys dancing around third-rail issues. Burr's politics are all over the place, but, a decade ago, he was dead set against performing in the Middle East. "I'm not going over there and getting kidnapped and getting my head sawed off on f***ing YouTube," he said. So it's not surprising that, in defending his performance at the festival, he gently renounced his previous hostility toward the region.

Burr acknowledged that, as initially reported by Deadline, the Saudis placed certain restrictions on the comics' material (jokes about the royals and religion were verboten). But he was struck by how much he had in common with people from this very different culture. "I'm like, these guys, they're just like us," he said (via Variety). "I don't speak the language, but I get it." Burr added, "You think everybody's going to be screaming 'Death to America' and they're going to have like f***ing machetes and want to like chop my head off, right? Because this is what I've been fed about that part of the world." But when he realized that Saudi Arabia was full of American food chains like Pizza Hut, Chili's and Burger King, it hit him that he had more in common with the Saudi people than he previously thought.

If there's one comedian on the Riyadh bill who you think would've been reluctant to take part in this festival, it's Pete Davidson. His father, Scott Davidson, was a New York City firefighter who gave his life trying to rescue people during the attacks of 9/11 — attacks that have alleged connections to Saudi Arabia. How did Davidson square taking Saudi Arabian money in exchange for his comedic adequacy? While appearing on Theo Von's podcast, Davidson dodged the family issue and said this: "I just know I get the routing, and then I see the number, and I go, 'I'll go.'"

Some comics have been unstinting in their criticism of the festival and their peers' decision to perform. There is some remarkable anger out there.