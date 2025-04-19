WWE's Big Netflix Move Is A Disaster – And That Should Concern All Movie And TV Fans

In January of 2024, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that their flagship program, "Monday Night RAW" would be leaving cable TV behind and joining the world of streaming by moving to Netflix. The streaming juggernaut paid a whopping $5 million to join the WWE Universe, and at the time, I thought this was a great idea. After all, WWE is an internationally renowned corporation, with a global audience that has helped turn sports entertainment into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

As the leading streaming service across all continents, it made perfect sense for WWE and Netflix to join forces ... and then ratings numbers dropped like Mick Foley onto The Undertaker during their 1998 Hell in a Cell match. As a lifelong wrestling fan, I should know by now to always expect a swerve in WWE's storytelling, but I never could have imagined that this "perfect deal" would turn out to be such a disaster.

To be clear, the product is some of the best it's been in years. Storylines are enthralling (JOHN CENA FINALLY TURNED HEEL!), the physicality is unmatched with any other time in wrestling history, and the entire city of Las Vegas has been completely transformed for "WrestleMania 41." It seems like every other day, I learn of a new friend who has gotten into wrestling (many have been converted thanks to the current "Titan Takedown" season of "Dimension 20," where WWE superstars are playing D&D on Dropout). Given that it's Mania Weekend, one would think that the numbers for "Monday Night RAW" would be through the roof, but according to longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, there's been a massive dropoff in viewership, and that's based on the already cagey metrics Netflix is willing to provide.

This isn't just a bad sign for wrestling, it's a bad sign for the entire entertainment industry and movie and TV fans everywhere.