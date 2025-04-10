The Multiverse Trend Finally Got The Horror Movie It So Desperately Needs

The phrase "breaking the cycle" typically signifies putting an end to a repetitive pattern of damaging behaviors — whether it be cycles of abuse, addiction, oppression, trauma, or grief. As destructive as the cycle may be, it's difficult to break out of for reasons that go beyond the systemic forces keeping people trapped within. After all, there's also an odd sense of familiarity that often paralyzes us from wanting to try something different. Even if it's bad for us, at least we can predict the outcome and prepare for what it brings. In Kevin and Matthew McManus' "Redux Redux," a mother named Irene Kelly (Michaela McManus) has invested in a machine sold on the black market that gives her the ability to jump between parallel universes of our world. Multiverse stories are having a huge moment, but Irene isn't transporting herself for curiosity's sake or to defeat an interdimensional villain; she's looking for a timeline where her murdered daughter is still alive.

Irene's daughter was kidnapped and killed by a serial killer named Neville (the always great Jeremy Holm), who usually works as a fry cook but sometimes has other jobs, depending on which multiverse she arrives in. Unfortunately, for the countless times she's jumped, the result has remained the same: Her daughter is dead, Neville is the one who killed her, and Irene is going to process her grief by enacting her own, cold-blooded revenge on her daughter's perpetrator. By the time we meet Irene, she's killed Neville so many times she's lost count. Her cycle of grief has evolved into a cycle of violence, one she's unsure she'll ever be able to break.

The McManus Brothers have mainstream credibility, having produced and written episodes of both "American Vandal" and "Cobra Kai," but their feature filmography is a fascinating array of styles. Their debut feature "Funeral Kings" is a scrappy, coming-of-age comedy about altar boys who get into hijinks after working at funerals, while "The Block Island Sound" is an aquatic sci-fi thriller that Kalyn Corrigan described in her review for /Film as "a fever dream of a movie." Now, they've delivered their strongest film yet, one that quickly became one of the most talked about flicks at the Overlook Film Festival.

