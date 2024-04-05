Cinema's Coolest Sci-Fi Universe Is Quietly Giving Marvel A Run For Its Money

Over the last decade or so, Marvel has had a knack for snagging independent filmmakers with a lot of buzz, critical acclaim, and innovative creative voices to join their stable. Before James Gunn was at the helm of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy (which led to his new position as the head of rival cape company, DC), he was the guy who got his start writing "Tromeo and Juliet" for Lloyd Kaufman. And he's not alone. Scott Derrickson, Jon Watts, Taika Waititi, Cate Shoreland, Destin Daniel Cretton, Chloé Zhao, Nia DaCosta, and so many others were still stars on the rise when Marvel came calling.

Fan reactions are typically divided with one camp worried this marks the end of their independent visions in favor of corporate-driven storytelling, while others are thrilled to see directors they love getting one hell of a paycheck. Theoretically, this should give them the creative freedom to make whatever film they want next, like the director's version of what Daniel Radcliffe has been doing post-"Harry Potter." There's no right or wrong track for a post-Marvel paycheck for anyone, but it's undeniable that "Moon Knight" and "Loki" season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have never, ever lost sight of what put them on Marvel's radar in the first place.

Benson and Moorhead are two-thirds of the production company Rustic Films alongside David Lawson Jr. The trio's debut film, "Resolution," was an indie favorite in 2012, and the start of their company's low-budget, science-fiction cinematic universe. Benson and Moorhead helm the majority of films to come out of Rustic's camp, but have been joined by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella's "After Midnight" and Amy Seimetz's breathtaking "She Dies Tomorrow."

I recently had the opportunity to catch their latest production, Michael Felker's "Things Will Be Different" at the Overlook Film Festival, and it further solidified that when it comes to a connected sci-fi universe, Rustic Films is giving Marvel a run for its money.