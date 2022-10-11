Why Daniel Radcliffe Stars In So Many Weird Movies

After having huge success within a young adult franchise, many young actors try to distinguish themselves and make a clean break from their family-friendly roots. Just look at the careers of former "Twilight," "Hunger Games," and "Harry Potter" stars, like Josh Hutcherson, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Daniel Radcliffe. As they set out to do more serious adult work, many of them also embraced roles that were kind of weird. In Radcliffe's case, he grabbed onto the weirdest roles possible and never let go, and will soon star as one of the kings of weird in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," which debuts on Roku on November 4, 2022.

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Radcliffe opened up about his decision to chase truly unusual roles and why he's continued to tackle some of the biggest oddballs in all of TV and cinema. Like his fellow "Harry Potter" film alum Pattinson, once Radcliffe puts himself into a role, he commits fully, and it's a beautiful thing to see.