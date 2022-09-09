Daniel Radcliffe Wants To Make A Key Part Of His Weird Al Performance Permanent

"Weird Al" Yankovic once gave a very strong opinion when it comes to accordions. On the "Ask Al" section of his website in March of 2000, Yankovic was asked if a 96-bass accordion was adequate. "Sure," Yankovic replied, "a 96-bass accordion is enough ... if you're a WIMP! Real men only play 120-bass accordions!" For the record, Yankovic typically plays a Roland FR-7 V-Accordion, although a 2008 article in Wired pointed out that Al has supplemented his accordions with digital sound to eliminate the issue of constantly moving bellows which, historically, aren't very microphone friendly.

Yankovic has told the story several times that, when he was a boy, a door-to-door salesman arrived at his home selling either accordions or guitars. His parents, noting they had the same name as the popular polka king Frankie Yankovic (no relation) elected the accordion. Yankovic has joked that he's grateful for their choice, now that accordion players have become the central sex symbols of the modern age. Yankovic took formal accordion lessons for three years as a child, then took to figuring out the instrument on his own. Early recordings of Yankovic, made in his bedroom as a teen, feature the precocious scamp — his mind filled by Dr. Demento's records of Allan Sherman, Spike Jones, and Tom Lehrer — approximating pop hits and standards on the instrument to an astonishingly accurate degree.

Yankovic's dedication and proficiency on the squeezebox eventually launched a comedic musical career that would become the high-water mark of the genre. Now 62, Yankovic has inspired millions of young nerds to record their own oddball hits and to play sexy, sexy instruments like the accordion.