Daniel Radcliffe Dares To Be Stupid In New First Look Photo As Weird Al Yankovic

Are you ready for the biopic of your dreams? We certainly aren't but let's take a look the full image of Radcliffe as the comedian in his full, weird glory below.

As we can see, this is pretty much pitch-perfect for anyone who is even vaguely familiar with Weird Al's work. This is a classic look for the best-selling artist known for parodies such as "Eat It" and "Tacky," with the Hawaiian shirt and accordion in hand. While we haven't seen any footage to get a true sense for Radcliffe's performance, this is one heck of an encouraging start. The actor had this to say about it:

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

It is kind of delightful how serious the actor is taking this on the surface, yet clearly, the movie is not going to be some hard-knocks biopic. This is Weird Al we're talking about, and this figures to be a great deal of fun.