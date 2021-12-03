Daniel Radcliffe Has A 'Very Strange Relationship' With Robert Pattinson

Okay fine, since they've only actually starred in a single movie together, over 15 years ago and in the midst of two whirlwind franchises, it makes sense that they aren't still besties. But it is a shame, because they'd have so much to discuss. Even though Pattinson's "Harry Potter" stint was so brief, he never has a bad word to say about the experience. A couple years ago, Pattinson gushed in an interview about his time on "Goblet of Fire," saying:" I wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for that." Best of all, both of these superstars have diverged into fascinating new directions of their careers.

After starring in major franchises, both actors took a break from the Hollywood machine, turning to indies. It allowed them to quickly pivot away from their famous roles, lest they forever be known for the first (or second) franchise they ever joined. And yes, in our heart of hearts, Pattinson will always be Edward Cullen and Radcliffe will always be Harry Potter but also, they've proven themselves as so much more.

In the Jonathan Ross interview, Radcliffe mentioned one of his most memory-cementing roles, as Alan Strang in "Equus." The play was sandwiched between two Potter sequels and got a reputation as that play where Daniel Radcliffe has sex with a horse. And that's just the beginning — what about the movie where he grows horns and becomes a devil? Or the one where he plays a farting corpse? It sure takes range to go in such unexpected directions! Pattinson too has gotten a reputation over the past few years as an indie star (much like his "Twilight" co-star, Kristen Stewart). Films like "The Lighthouse" and "High Life" are a far cry from his soapy vampire franchise days.

As for what's next for these two, Robert Pattinson is making his return to blockbusters as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." This iteration of the hero will focus in on his detective days as he hunts down Paul Dano's The Riddler. As for Radcliffe, he'll star alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in "The Lost City," a Nee Brothers comedy about a kidnapping attempt that leads to wild jungle adventures. He'll also reunite with his fellow Golden Trio members, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the 2022, HBO Max special, "Return to Hogwarts." Maybe this can also be the place to catch up with their former co-star, Pattinson! But only if he isn't too busy doing press for his stint as the Caped Crusader.