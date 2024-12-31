The Terminator's Sarah Connor Was Indirectly Inspired By Another Legendary Sci-Fi Hero

While James Cameron stopped short of confirming that Sarah Connor was based on Ripley in his Ringer interview, the director did talk about writing "The Terminator" as a "last girl horror story" in much the same way as he saw "Alien" as an example of that particular horror trope. "I wrote this story that was female-centric," he said with regard to "The Terminator," continuing, "and in my mind, I was kind of doing another last girl horror film with a tech component to it." It seems fair to assume, then, that some of Cameron's admiration for Ripley and her "elevated last girl" story came through in his "Terminator" script and that this is what he was talking about when he said there are things you do instinctively.

Interestingly enough, whether instinctively or not, Cameron continued Sarah Connor's mirroring of Ellen Ripley with 1986's "Aliens" and 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." In the former, Ripley takes on a much more traditionally heroic role, having been through somewhat of a baptism of fire in "Alien" and emerging as a much more battle-ready figure in the sequel. With "T2," the exact same is true of Sarah Connor, who busts out of a mental hospital before gathering an arsenal of weapons to unleash hell on Cyberdyne Systems — creators of the AI that would wipe out humanity, Skynet.

In a sense, then, Ridley Scott's original "Alien" not only helped birth Sarah Connor in "The Terminator," we might well have been without the unimpeachably perfect "T2" — which is kinda neat considering "Alien" was thematically concerned with the idea of birth and rebirth. It's a shame the "Terminator" timeline became so convoluted and the films so dire in the wake of "T2." Perhaps if we ever get another film in the saga, it should take some cues from whatever Ellen Ripley is up to now. But then, that would require Sigourney Weaver's one condition to be met in order to bring back Ripley for another go-round — a rebirth we'd all surely love to see.