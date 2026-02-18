The Slanted Trailer Turns Shirley Chen Into Mckenna Grace In A Body Horror Movie Bound To Stir Up Controversy

Writer and director Amy Wang's upcoming body horror dramedy "Slanted" is almost guaranteed to generate controversy. Shirley Chen stars as Joan Huang, a Chinese-American teenager who decides to undergo a radical procedure to appear white, turning her into the blond-haired, blue-eyed Jo Hunt (Mckenna Grace). While there have been horror films about people being turned white or sucked into appropriative culture against their will, Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and even Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" among them, a young person of color actively choosing whiteness and assimilation is an interesting (and, obviously, potentially upsetting) concept.

Thankfully, Wang has a respectable track record when it comes to blending comedy with other genre elements to tell stories involving Asian-American characters, having served as a writer and story editor on Netflix's mostly well-received but short-lived action-comedy series "The Brothers Sun." (In fact, she was even tapped to write the "Crazy Rich Asians" sequel at one point during that currently-unmade film's development.) Indeed, the trailer makes "Slanted" look equal parts funny and horrifying, with creepy white people promising happiness if you just join them and some hints of serious body horror. It looks like a lot of fun, but the movie's early reviews are, unsurprisingly, a mixed bag.