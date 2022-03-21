Crazy Rich Asians 2 Gets A New Writer As Original Scribes Depart

In an interview with E! News earlier this month, Henry Golding revealed that he's just as excited as the rest of us to see the next chapter of the "Crazy Rich Asians" story. But whenever he tried to get an update from Chu about any progress on the production, Golding was told that "they're trying to figure out the writing." Well, it looks like things have finally been figured out.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and Color Force have brought in up-and-coming Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang to write the script for "Crazy Rich Asians 2." Wang comes to the production from Netflix, where she worked on "From Scratch" starring Zoe Saldaña and "Brothers Sun" from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. In 2018, she won a Cannes Lion award for her short "Unnatural," then moved on to direct episodes of Starz's "Blindspotting" and "The Birch" on Facebook. She's also currently writing and directing a horror movie for Paramount Players and QC Entertainment.

The report also says that plot details are being kept under wraps, but if the film is set to follow the plot of the second novel, it will be about Rachel learning that her birth father is actually a member of Hong Kong's high society that isn't just everyday rich with a few hundred million, but "China rich" billionaires.

Although, one of the most interesting things about this news is that there's no mention of the third film in the story. If the sequels are still scheduled to shoot back to back, it would make sense for Wang to work on adapting "Rich People Problems" as well. But if the studio is waiting to see how she does with "China Rich Girlfriend" first, then it's possible that those production plans are no longer on the books. Hopefully that's not actually the case as the stars and the director are much more in demand these days, so it might be a bit harder to make everyone's schedules align for two separate shoots as opposed to one longer production.