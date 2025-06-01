Why Netflix canceled The Brothers Sun

Simply put, the series was cancelled because there are too many mouths to feed in the current streaming climate on Netflix. "The Brothers Sun" boasts an 84% Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, but those numbers don't necessarily lead to an immediate renewal in the modern Netflix environment. It's not enough for a show to have great critical reception and audience numbers, they have to be unquestionably the biggest thing on the app for more than a week or two to make sure that season 2 even becomes a reality.

Think about the fervor around "Adolescence" earlier this year, it was the most talked about thing on not only Netflix, but all of social media for about three weeks. All of that chatter directly led to Netflix negotiating for a season 2. That kind of cultural penetration is the impact that the decision-makers over there are looking for when they give a show multiple seasons at Netflix now, which is going to make it harder for shows like "The Brothers Sun" to break through in a crowded field that only gets more stuffed to the brim with each passing week.

This is the depressing side of the coin that gets the majority of the coverage with streaming TV now, as executives are always going to throw their weight behind the most popular properties and only sprinkle that love on a few titles that don't prove to be sure bets. (Netflix is the same place that surprised all of us by giving "Survival of the Thickest" multiple seasons in the same environment. And, that show is freaking delightful.)

Success and abundance always go hand-in-hand in our popular conceptions of entertainment, and sometimes real life does follow that script. But, in the era of streaming, the land of milk and honey that these platforms were supposed to provide gave way to a system that looks alarmingly similar to the old TV model that it replaced. As "The Brothers Sun" points out at every turn, success always has a price, and it just so happens that the viewers end up footing the bill.