Every Michael Crichton Movie Adaptation, Ranked

"Renaissance man" is used a lot in the entertainment industry, mostly referring to a writer/director, actor/musician, or even all of the above. Properly defined, a "renaissance man" is someone who thrives in multiple fields in the arts and sciences. So when I think of one, I think of the late, great Michael Crichton.

Crichton was a polymath before it was popular — and before he hit it big. He dreamed of being a writer and published his first piece before he could drive. He graduated from Harvard (where he also played basketball), taught Anthropology at Cambridge, UK and came back to Cambridge, Mass to earn his MD while writing pulp page-turners under pseudonyms on the side. Crichton finally became famous writing under his own name with 1969's "The Andromeda Strain." He never looked back until his death from cancer in 2008.

A "Michael Crichton" list can be many things — and super long. We're only ranking the movie adaptations of his published works, so there are no movies he wrote and directed that aren't based on his books, like "Westworld." We're also only including the movie adaptations for "Jurassic Park" books he wrote, so no "Jurassic Park III" or "Jurassic World" and its sequels. What we're left with is still a long list, and testament to Crichton's prolific prowess. We can debate whether these movies are better than the book, but there's no denying Crichton's sui generis skills as a storyteller.

For proof, check out our ranking of every Michael Crichton adaptation.