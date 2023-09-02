How Jimmy Buffett (And His Margaritas) Came To Jurassic World For That Cameo

Much of the discussion about 1999 on the internet revolves around it being landmark year for cinema. As someone who grew up in Orlando, Florida and went to Universal Studios nearly every weekend, the biggest pop culture event of 1999 was the opening of the theme park Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk. While the park rightfully gets all the attention, the opening of CityWalk was just as big of a deal, giving us regular parkgoers a plethora of new dining options and ways to blow our money. Granted, it was a lot of big chain restaurants, but compared to theme park food, that can be a step up.

Consequently, a place I became all too familiar with was Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville, the restaurant chain empire started by the recently departed musician whose hit song the business takes its name from. Margaritaville is a staple of the Universal theme park experience on both coasts of the United States, and in Orlando, you can even stay at the Margaritaville Resort, if you so choose. It's the right mixture of theming, kitsch, and vacation vibes that make it a perfect companion to the parks.

There isn't much positive that I can say about Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World," but one thing I must give it credit for was its use of Margaritaville in the titular dinosaur theme park, connecting it to its real-life presence at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure. Not only that, Buffett himself makes a brief cameo in the picture as a man running away from dinosaurs, while naturally double-fisting two margaritas.