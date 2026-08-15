Gregory Peck's Forgotten '60s Space Thriller Was Based On A Riveting Sci-Fi Book

Gregory Peck made his big screen debut with RKO's war-romance "Days of Glory" back in 1944. He broke through that very same year with "The Keys of the Kingdom," for which he earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination. By the late 1960s, he was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood — an icon who was also known for his offscreen humanitarian efforts as much as he was for his legendary performances. 1969's "Marooned" isn't typically cited as one of Peck's best films, but it's arguably an unfairly overlooked entry in the man's filmography. The story of three astronauts who become stranded in space was based on Martin Caidin's 1964 novel of the same name and had a thrilling premise that was somewhat undermined by slow pacing and the fact that it debuted the same year Stanley Kubrick unveiled his masterful sci-fi epic "2001: A Space Odyssey." Nevertheless, "Marooned" had plenty working in its favor and is well worth a watch on Tubi, where it's currently streaming for free.

The film wasn't short on talent, that's for sure. For one thing, it was directed by John Sturges, who by that point had racked up a filmography as impressive as Peck's, with features such as 1957's "Gunfight at the OK Corral," 1960's "The Magnificent Seven," and of course 1963's "The Great Escape." Meanwhile, Peck was flanked by a great supporting cast that included Gene Hackman and Richard Crenna. "Marooned" also featured some impressively rendered production design that used real-life NASA equipment to create convincingly immersive sets that helped the film maintain an air of authenticity. Even with all this, however, the movie failed to make back its budget, which, considering its premise and the thrilling book on which it was based, was a real shame.