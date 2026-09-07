10 Best Revisionist Westerns Of All Time, Ranked

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The Western is America's quintessential, foundational text, shaping our myths and legends about the country's formation into dramatic, romantic stories of heroic quests across a frontier on the verge of full settlement. Mysterious drifters dispense uncompromising justice; retired lawmen are forced to pick up their six-shooters one last time; a high-noon stand-off maintains order as our still-standing hero rides off as the sun sets on a boundless landscape full of more stories to tell.

Plenty of those tropes come from the more classical ideas of the Western, movies like "Stagecoach," "Shane," and "High Noon" (three movies that are on our list of the greatest Westerns of all time) that feature clear-cut morality and easy-to-root-for protagonists. Those films are excellent fantasies, but revisionist Westerns are where reality sets in. The stories we're told about those wild western days are demythologized before our very eyes, revealing the foundations of corruption and violence on which America was founded. For this list, we're looking at the best of the best of the Westerns that get to the true heart of the American spirit.

Here are 10 of the best revisionist Westerns of all time, ranked.