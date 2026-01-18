Brad Pitt's Favorite Movie He Was In Was A Western That Unfortunately Flopped

If Brad Pitt had to pick a favorite of all his of films, you might think he'd be hard pressed. From David Fincher's "Seven" to Terrence Malick's "The Tree of Life," Brad Pitt's best movies are some of the best of the last few decades. As such, you might be somewhat surprised to learn that the star has a clear favorite: Andrew Dominik's 2007 Western "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford."

This haunting exploration of the titular outlaw is about as revisionist as Westerns come, depicting James (Pitt) not as a hero but as a deeply flawed and violent figure. In so doing, Dominik examines our collective penchant for celebrity worship, mostly through Ford himself, as played by Casey Affleck. The young wannabe outlaw idolizes James but soon finds out his perception of this mythological figure is skewed and, as the title suggests, ends up doing away with Pitt's ruthless criminal.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. thought "The Assassination of Jesse James" was going to be a shoot 'em up, so when studio execs saw Dominik's moody, revisionist take on James' legend, they weren't exactly thrilled. The film barely got a theatrical opening and was basically abandoned by Warners, only for it to mostly fade into obscurity even as it's fondly remembered by those who did see it. All of which was a damn shame, not only because the film is one of the best movies of the 2000s, despite being a flop, but because it happens to be Pitt's favorite of all his movies.