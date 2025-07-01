We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brad Pitt has had an illustrious career as one of Hollywood's most charming and attractive stars—a '90s and 2000s heartthrob (twice named People's Sexiest Man Alive) who's since become a bona fide Oscar winner. Many of the Hollywood A-lister's projects reveal an actor drawn to bold, original material, far beyond blockbuster fluff. He's worked repeatedly with auteurs like David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, and Steven Soderbergh, and also collaborated with the Coen Brothers, James Gray, Terrence Malick, Steve McQueen, and more.

Pitt's commitment to distinctive work also shows in his prolific producing, with recent credits including RaMell Ross' "Nickel Boys" and Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17". His career balances Hollywood glamor with artistic credibility, showing a willingness to experiment as much as a knack for classic movie-star magnetism. If the question is which actors we can still classify as a true Hollywood star, Brad Pitt has an undeniable place in the conversation.

Here are the 15 best Brad Pitt movies, ranked.