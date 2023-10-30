David Fincher, Director Of Fight Club, Still Not A Fan Of People Who Like Fight Club

David Fincher's 1999 film "Fight Club" may be one of the most widely misinterpreted films of all time.

"Fight Club" follows a nameless office wonk (Edward Norton) who finds that modern life is sapping him of his passions and forcing him to become a mindless consumer. He eventually achieves catharsis in under the tutelage of the ultra-cool Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a devil-may-care soap salesman who espouses an ultra-masculine philosophy of strength through personal violence. He and the Norton character begin hosting underground bare-knuckle fight clubs with other equally pathetic men seeking to assert their masculinity. A lot of knuckles are skinned, eyes damaged, and bruises inflicted.

Eventually, Tyler has formed a cult of put-upon middle-class white service workers who begin tainting customers' food and committing city-wide acts of vandalism as a form of punk rock defiance. But then, a line is crossed. Tyler's cult turns to military-like tactics and bomb-making. The cult members happily sacrifice their identities. Tyler gives apocalyptic speeches about how masculinity can only thrive in a wild world of ruination. "Fight Club" argues that masculine assertions of violence are tantamount to the end of the world.

There are still people, however, who feel that Tyler is a heroic figure. In recent years, "Fight Club," and Tyler in particular, have provided a lot of talking points for an online community of incels and members of far-right Nazi groups as positive expressions of their dark, sexist frustrations. Some audiences seem to take the film's slick coolness as an endorsement of Tyler's philosophies and see his apocalyptic, ultra-masculine visions as aspirational.

Fincher, in a recent interview with The Guardian, washes his hands of the matter. The director said he can't really help if so many people have so grossly misinterpreted his film.