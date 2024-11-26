20 Years Later, One Bruce Willis And Julia Roberts Scene Remains Profoundly Controversial Among Film Fans

It's not that "Ocean's Twelve" is not playing on gags about its stars, who had become even more famous in the period between 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and the 2004 sequel. Clooney gets to do a running gag with some of his co-stars in which he asks them how old they think he is, and he's almost horrified at the answers. Damon, who was juggling filming this and the second Jason Bourne movie, gets to play an inverse of that cool and collected amnesiac spy, as he fumbles his way through a coded conversation with Danny and a mysterious and enigmatic Eastern European. But there really isn't quite anything that tops the extended farcical comic setpiece that winds up with everyone going to prison. Part of the sequence is nothing less than a happy accident, since Willis was purportedly in the mix to play Benedict in "Ocean's Eleven" before Garcia stepped in. Would this scene work half as well without Willis's blend of insouciance and annoyance at "Julia's" handlers and her loopy doctor (really just Carl Reiner's character Saul in disguise)? Though there are other actors with whom Roberts had worked prior to this film, from the aforementioned Grant to Denzel Washington, Willis just seems like the only A-Lister who could show up in such a knowing sequence playing himself and having fun with it.

That latter part is key: having fun. It's a fair claim to note that the "Ocean's" trilogy works as well as it does, or at least moves as smoothly as it does, because it looks like everyone involved in the film had a great time. For "Ocean's Twelve," a film that has key scenes in Lake Como, where Clooney had a villa, the notion that everyone on screen had a great time almost became an easy critique. There's a reason why some outlets have dubbed this one of the worst sequels ever (even if it's not), and much of the 2007 capper "Ocean's Thirteen" feels like a corrective for the less widely beloved "Ocean's Twelve" down to Clooney facing off against an actor from the "Godfather" franchise in the form of Al Pacino. 20 years later, some people may remember the extended riff on "Entrapment" in which the sly thief played by Vincent Cassel all but dances his way through a powerful field of lasers to steal that Faberge egg, but the scene in which Julia Roberts is playing herself and someone else who has to pretend to be her may be the apotheosis of people's frustrations.

Again: humor is subjective. Either you find it funny or you don't. But this style of humor is best summed up in the way the Academy Award-winning actor is credited in both the first and second films. In "Ocean's Eleven," the title card reads "And Introducing Julia Roberts as Tess." In the sequel, the title card reads "And Introducing Tess as Julia Roberts." If you're on the right wavelength, this is the tip of the enormously funny iceberg. For everyone else, though, it may just be too odd. Their loss.