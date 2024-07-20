Brad Pitt's Sci-Fi Role In 12 Monkeys Left Him Struggling To Move

Terry Gilliam's 1995 film "12 Monkeys" is a time travel story that was extrapolated from Chris Marker's celebrated 1962 short film "La Jetée," only expanded to fit into 129 minutes. In "12 Monkeys," Bruce Willis plays James Cole, a man trapped in the hellscape of the year 2035. Years before, a virus wiped out most of humankind, forcing the survivors into chasms underground. James is selected to go back in time to uncover information about the impending virus, hoping to find a cure.

Cole, however, is dizzy and disconnected when he travels through time to the year 1990. His confusing stories about coming from the future leave those in the present suspecting that he's mentally ill. Cole is committed to a mental asylum, doped up on drugs, and concerned about the future of his mission. While in the asylum, Cole meets an inmate named Jeffrey Goines (Brad Pitt), a twitchy, paranoid chatterbox who raves about vast government conspiracies. Goines, it turns out, it also a major player in the Army of the 12 Monkeys, an ecoterrorist group that might be the source of the virus.

Pitt was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance as Goines, which was eye-opening for many filmgoers. Pitt had already given great performances in films like "Kalifornia," "Legends of the Fall," and "Interview with the Vampire," but was largely dismissed as a prettyboy. In "12 Monkeys," he was wild-eyed and dangerous, a new note for the actor.

In 2021, Gilliam and production designer Brad Jeffrey Beecroft recalled working with Pitt in a retrospective with The Hollywood Reporter, and they recalled how dedicated he was. Indeed, he poured so much into the physical part of his performance that he could barely move the following day.