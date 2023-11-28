12 Monkeys Ending Explained: The Inmates Are Running The Asylum

With his 1995 film "12 Monkeys," director Terry Gilliam found a Hollywood-scale Trojan horse through which he could launder bleak, dystopian visions into a major science-fiction hit. The filmmaker had clashed with Hollywood before, struggling to bring his provocative, idiosyncratic work to life in an industry that prioritized homogeneity. His chaotic approach to filmmaking had led not just to issues in the industry — it also terrified Sarah Polley, the child star of his 1988 film "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen."

But "12 Monkeys" would suggest, for a minute, an attempt of Gilliam's to walk the line between art and commercial Hollywood. That Gilliam was able to use major movie stars like Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis, each at peaks in their careers, and have them totally sacrifice any sense of celebrity vanity, spoke volumes to his confidence in the material. How many sci-fi blockbusters were based on experimental French New Wave short films? How many sci-fi blockbusters used the idea of time travel not as an excuse for nostalgia but as a serious exploration of mental illness, environmental devastation, and the evils of mankind?

"12 Monkeys" begins in 2035, but it fractures soon after to 1990, 1996, the days of World War I, and back again. James Cole (Bruce Willis) is a prisoner locked underground in a post-apocalyptic Philadelphia. His dreams are haunted by a childhood memory of the before times: a man shot in an airport and a woman chasing after him. In time, he's selected to go to the past, to help find a cure for the virus that has plagued humanity, a virus that was allegedly unleashed by animal rights-focused eco-terrorists (the so-called "Army of the Twelve Monkeys") in 1996. He can't change the past, he can only observe it.