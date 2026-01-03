Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To Brad Pitt's Criminally Underseen 1993 Thriller

The late, great Roger Ebert made some fantastic calls in his time, as well as a few questionable ones. But the critic got it right when he championed the 1993 Brad Pitt-led thriller "Kalifornia" as "unflinchingly honest" and "so well acted that for most of the film [Ebert] abandoned any detachment and just watched it as if [he] were observing the lives of real people."

Ebert remains one of the most important critics of both the 20th and 21st centuries. The first film critic to win a Pulitzer Prize, the man's influence went far beyond intellectual circles. His opinion mattered to large swathes of the general public and he did more to keep film criticism relevant in pop culture than arguably any other reviewer in history. Rotten Tomatoes might be partially Roger Ebert's fault, but he remains a legend even more than a decade after his 2013 passing.

Still, that doesn't mean Ebert always got it right. He was the only critic to give a perfect score to Samuel L. Jackson's mediocre thriller Lakeview Terrace while handing out a mere two stars to "A Clockwork Orange." Thankfully, when "Kalifornia" debuted in 1993, Ebert was right on the mark, bestowing a full four stars upon the film and heralding Pitt's performance at a time when the young star was still up and coming.