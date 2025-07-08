Brad Pitt Almost Ended His Career Early With A Gutsy Move In His First Movie

It's always strange to think of screen legends starting out with bit parts and background roles. True movie stars have a certain aura that makes it seem as if they just sort of appeared one day, leading big features and exuding charisma. Of course, everybody has to start somewhere, even the icons of cinema. Prior to "Rocky," for example, Sylvester Stallone's career was mostly characterized by roles that he termed "atmosphere." In a 1977 BBC interview, he explained these sorts of parts as "the drunk that was being stepped over in the gutter" — though he did make an uncredited appearance in one of the greatest war movies ever, which might have been atmosphere but was surely a great experience for the young actor. Stallone was, of course, far from the first major star to have started out as "atmosphere." John Wayne had a string of non-speaking roles in a number of films in the late 1920s even before his early B-movie Western days. If an monolithic figure like Wayne can start as a prop boy and extra, then anyone can, and it was no different for modern day mega-star Brad Pitt.

The "F1" star began his acting career back in the late 1980s after moving to Los Angeles and taking acting classes. In 1987 he had uncredited parts in three films: Roger Donaldson's neo-noir "No Way Out," the adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel "Less than Zero," and Peter Werner's crime drama "No Man's Land," in which Pitt played a waiter in an uncredited role that merely required him to be "atmosphere." While shooting his brief scene in "No Man's Land," however, he almost ensured his acting career was over before it had a chance to flourish, with a gutsy move that went beyond what the director required.