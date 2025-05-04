Sylvester Stallone Made An Uncredited Appearance In One Of The Greatest War Movies Ever

The simple version of Sylvester Stallone's rise to fame has it that the young actor wrote "Rocky" and cast himself in the lead role, thus becoming a star overnight. Indeed, a 1978 Playboy interview began by recalling how, with that 1976 movie, Stallone had "burst upon the American movie scene like a Roman candle." As is so often the case with these things, however, Stallone hadn't simply transformed his life overnight — he'd been struggling to break through for some time.

That very same interview with Playboy also detailed how Sly had "spent many years waiting in the wings for his career to take off," which wasn't just a metaphor. Stallone's acting career prior to "Rocky" consisted of him playing what he termed in a 1977 BBC interview to be "atmosphere." That is, after moving to New York in 1969, he spent years as an extra, playing "the guy that was being the drunk that was being stepped over in the gutter," while supporting himself by working as an usher at a movie theater and by cleaning the lions' cage at the Central Park Zoo.

It wasn't until 1972 that he began writing, blacking out the windows of his small apartment and writing by candle light so as to remain unaware of whether it was day or night outside. By that point, Stallone had given up on acting, and considering his experience in the industry, it's not hard to see why. Stallone would star in some egregious stuff after his career took off, perhaps most memorably being tricked into a terrible comedy by his rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, but things were much worse in the pre-"Rocky" years. By 1972, Sly had only been in a handful of plays and films, one of which was a 1970 soft-core sexploitation flick named "The Party at Kitty and Stud's," in which he starred after being thrown out of his apartment and sleeping at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. But at least it was a starring role, unlike his other projects from that same year, which included a role in the "M*A*S*H" movie that might be the smallest part Stallone ever played.

