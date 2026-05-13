15 Best Neo-Western Movies, Ranked

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The Western may be the most definitive American film genre ever. It encompasses the ambitious, aspiring, hungry, often contradictory, and violent ideas behind our history of building the nation. The journey through the expanse of the West is marked by elemental hardship, frontier towns, brigandism, and massacres — often of native peoples, representing a hurdle to the territories we had allegedly earned.

Just as the Western charts the outsized, volatile dreams of Americana, so too has the genre itself been subject to fickle waves of demand throughout cinematic history. The traditional Western once defined the popular consciousness of moviegoing (for a list of more of those orthodox entries of the genre, you can see our list of the 35 best Western movies of all time). Here, we've assembled the best of the neo-Westerns: updated, more modern renditions of the genre, often defined by how they subvert and reckon with the traditionalist ideas of those original films. They go to show that the unyielding codes of the Western are actually just as malleable as you want them to be.

Here are the 15 best neo-Westerns, ranked.