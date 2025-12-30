Tommy Lee Jones' Underseen 2005 Western Got A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

Tommy Lee Jones is arguably one of the best actors ever, especially when it comes to playing no-nonsense dealers of justice. Therefore, it's quite fitting that his 2005 directorial debut, "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" (or "Three Burials"), is a Western that harbors a strong moral code. The film isn't exactly as well-known as other all-time great Westerns, but it received a perfect score from Roger Ebert, and that carries some weight.

"Three Burials" sees Jones portray a ranch hand by the name of Pete Perkins. After his best friend, the eponymous Melquiades Estrada (Julia Cesar Cedillo), is shot by a Border Patrol agent (Barry Pepper), Pete kidnaps the assailant, digs up the body, and embarks on a journey to Mexico. His goal? To bury his friend in the place he requested. Jones' movie (which was written by Guillermo Arriaga) isn't a traditional tale of revenge or justice-serving — you know, the kind where the aggrieved unleashes bloody vengeance against an evildoer. It's more nuanced than that, which is why Ebert loved it. In his own words:

"'The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada' tells the kind of story that John Huston or Sam Peckinpah might have wanted to film. It begins with a bedrock of loyalty and honor between men, and mixes it with a little madness. In an era when hundreds of lives are casually destroyed in action movies, here is an entire film in which one life is honored, and one death is avenged."

Ebert also noted that "Three Burials" is a story about the poetic side of justice, comparing it to Peckinpah's "Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia." (Notably both movies deal with characters traveling with corpses.) However, it also reminded him of the tales penned by one of the Western genre's most acclaimed authors.