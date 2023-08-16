Tommy Lee Jones Is The Best Actor Ever

If you ever happen across Tommy Lee Jones in a public setting, should you find yourself sharing an elevator with him or spot him across the room in a restaurant, do yourself a favor and leave him be. If you're at all adept at reading body language, you should realize fairly quickly that the man is a walking "do not disturb" sign. Should you try to engage, know that he will swiftly and bluntly shut you down. Whatever bond you feel you've formed with Jones, it doesn't extend beyond the movie theater or your television screen. Not for him.

If you ever get the opportunity to interview Tommy Lee Jones, prepare. Do your research, write your very specific questions down well in advance and do not deviate. If you ask good, thoughtful questions, you'll get a good interview. Do not try to have a conversation. If your inquiries ramble or, god forbid, you get personal, best-case scenario is he'll walk out of the room. Worst-case, he'll humiliate you like he did former New York Times film reporter Bernard Weinraub.

Is this misanthropy? Not in actor Richard Jones' eyes. As the longtime friend of Jones told Texas Monthly, "You just need to remember that Tommy's got a lot of cowboy in him. He's got a cowboy's skepticism about people he doesn't know. He doesn't feel any need to open up to them just because they are asking him questions."

Jones comes by this skepticism naturally. He was raised in Midland, Texas by a cowboy-turned-roughneck before riding off to the Ivy confines of Harvard in the 1960s. He roomed with Al Gore, and undoubtedly encountered young men of East Coast privilege who lacked his ruggedness and keenness of mind. Somewhere along the line, he developed a low tolerance for inauthenticity and walled himself off from people he deemed unserious. He's channeled this surliness into many of his characters – most famously U.S. Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard in "The Fugitive," who seems to only trust/respect the handful of officers under his command. They're his people. But there's a flicker of warmth lurking within Gerard, which makes these characters desperate for his approval.

This is why so many people who know better try to ingratiate themselves with Jones in real life. They, too, want to feel worthy of this no-nonsense Texan. He is a powerfully magnetic movie star in this sense, but it took some time to hone that agreeably gruff on-screen persona.