Tommy Lee Jones Predicted Modern Hollywood's Main Problem While Making Batman Forever

There's a scene in "22 Jump Street" where the blundering cops Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) and Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) meet with their boss, Deputy Chief Hardy (Nick Offerman), to explain their latest bungled investigation. Informing them he's putting them back in the rebooted undercover Jump Street program, Hardy comments on the shocking success of the revived police operation, which has recently seen its budget doubled. "As if spending twice the money guaranteed twice the profit," he chuckles.

This meta-nod to the first "21 Jump Street" film — which refashioned the original dramatic '80s TV procedural of the same name as a raunchy, self-reflexive action-comedy — becoming an unexpected critical and commercial hit is not even remotely subtle, nor is it intended to be. It's also clearly assumed viewers will innately understand the sly reference to recent Hollywood spending habits — namely, that studios tend to pour way more money into sequels and spinoffs than the films that came before them. For the record, that wasn't the case with "22 Jump Street," which had a $50 million budget versus its predecessor's $42 million price tag (lest anyone think I'm impugning the honor of the "Jump Street" sequel).

We've seen Hollywood's bad practices bite it in the caboose many a time since "22 Jump Street" opened in 2014, although it's been especially rough going in 2023 due to the sheer number of sequels with irresponsibly inflated budgets. However, nearly two decades before Offerman did his Ron Swanson thing in director Phil Lord and Chris Miller's cheekily irreverent buddy cop film, another curmudgeonly sage in the form of Tommy Lee Jones foresaw this very issue becoming a serious problem.