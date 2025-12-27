Warren Beatty's Only Western Was Described As 'Perfect' By Roger Ebert

By 1971, Robert Altman was already a major celebrity and an awards darling. His 1970 war drama "M*A*S*H" was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and it became a cultural touchstone a few years later when adapted into a hit TV series. That same year, Altman helmed the acclaimed "Brewster McCloud," and his style was cemented. He was a naturalistic filmmaker, favoring overlapping, improvised-sounding dialogue and keeping his camera at a distance, giving his films a casual, realistic, yet defiantly craftsmanlike artistry that would change cinema in the 1970s. It won't surprise readers to learn that Altman got his start making documentary films in the 1950s.

In 1971, Altman produced what many consider to be his earliest masterpiece, "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," a Western starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" was only nominated for one Academy Award — Christie was up for Best Actress — but it's the one that film teachers regularly put on their syllabi. The reputation of "McCabe" was a long time coming, as it received a lot of negative reviews upon its first release. Rex Reed infamously lambasted the film as amateurish and shallow, and Vincent Canby of the New York Times felt its symbolism was tired and lacked intrigue.

But other critics were ecstatic about the film. Pauline Kael felt it was a modern classic, and Roger Ebert instantly pegged Altman as one of the most important voices in modern cinema. Ebert's vintage four-star review is available to read on his website, and he later inducted "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" into his Great Films list. Curiously, "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" stands as the only Western that Warren Beatty ever made. And even then, its genre can be debated.